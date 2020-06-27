    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Margot Robbie To Lead The Female-Fronted Pirates of the Caribbean Spin-Off

      Margot Robbie, with the help of Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, is all set to lead the new Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off. According to several reports, the film will be treated as a spin-off and separate from the promised reboot of the wildly popular Johnny Depp-starring franchise, centred on Captain Jack Sparrow.

      Hollywood Reporter also stated that the new franchise will be set around a "wholly original story with new characters" which have been inspired from a famous Disneyland ride. The new Pirates spin-off is set to be helmed by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, alongside writer Ted Elliot, who had penned the first four films of the hit franchise. The franchise's long time producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also associated with the new project.

      The Suicide Squad fame Robbie has turned out to be one of the biggest stars in the recent years and has also proved her acting skills in films like Bombshell and Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood. Her upcoming project in the superhero universe will be James Gunn's The Suicide Squad sequel.

      On the other hand, Pirates Of The Caribbean has been one of the biggest film franchises. With the first film releasing in 2003, the series grossed over $4.5 billion across five feature films. However, the last release had seen an all-time low collection at the box office and the makers are eyeing for ways to reboot the franchise once again.

      Fans are already speculating which character Robbie will be seen playing, however, the project is still in the early stages and no more details have been revealed yet.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
