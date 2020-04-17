Mark Ruffalo Is Open For A Hulk Stand-Alone

Hollywood superstar Mark Ruffalo found fame world over as Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but he is yet to feature in a stand-alone film and the actor has an idea about taking the story forward.

Ruffalo has played the role in four sequels and spinoffs but is not sure about future instalments though there have been talks for the character to appeal in Disney Plus' series She-Hulk.

A stand-alone on the character has not been attempted since 2008's The Incredible Hulk which featured Edward Norton as the green superhero but Ruffalo believes a separate film exploring his life can be made, he told Variety in a profile interview.

There's an idea that I think could be really interesting, he said.

We've never really followed him into his life. He's always kind of off on the side. He's like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It'd be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.

Ruffalo is currently busy in the dual roles of a producer and actor on HBO's series adaptation of I Know This Much Is True.

Reflecting on the fluid nature of fame and recognition, Ruffalo said he is always grappling with the idea that one day the studios will stop calling him.

I have a poor-actor's mentality where it's all going to stop one day. They're going to stop calling one day, and no one is going to want me anymore, he said.

