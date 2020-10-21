Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr And Others Defend Chris Pratt Against Bizarre Online Hate
Avengers male cast, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr have come together to support their fellow cast member Chris Pratt after the later was deemed as "worst Hollywood Chris". Pratt got the label during a Twitter poll after TV producer and filmmaker Amy Berg shared photos of the Jurassic World actor, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans, asking her followers which one "has to go." Fans voted and Pratt turned out to be the least favourite of them all, with some users faulting him for being an alleged Trump supporter.
Soon enough, the Avengers assembled, on Tuesday (October 20), both Ruffalo and Downey Jr took to their respective social media accounts to support Chris. The Hulk star wrote on Twitter, "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life.He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let's keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."
Robert's Post For Chris Pratt
Robert Downey Jr took to Instagram to slam the haters and captioned a picture with Pratt saying, "What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt...A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude," the 55 year-old continued. "AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I've got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness. . @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."
Pratt's Wife Katherine Also Opened Up About The Online Hate
The actor's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger also commented on one of the hate comments in an IG post and wrote, "Is this really what we need? There's so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let's try that."
Quoting Mark's tweet, filmmaker James Gunn wrote, "Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I've spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he's a Christian."
James Gunn, Zoe Saldana And Other MCU Stars Showed Support
Pratt's Avengers: Infinity War co-star, Zoe Saldana also joined in and tweeted, "No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it. -Tupac. You got this @prattprattpratt. Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who's ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!"
While some fans hailed the actors for standing up, some even called them out for not showing support to their female co-star Brie Larson when she was being criticized. Recalling when the Captain Marvel star faced online trolls, one user wrote, "Where was this energy when Brie Larson was massively harassed for months just for advocating for diversity in the industry? And they all knew about it," one critic pointed out through a tweet which got nearly 20,000 likes. "Suddenly Chris Pratt gets some criticism and they all come to his defense? The bar is hell."
On the work front, Chris Pratt is currently shooting for the upcoming Jurassic World film titled, Dominion, which is set to release in 2022.
