Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr And Others Defend Chris Pratt Against Bizarre Online Hate

Robert's Post For Chris Pratt

Robert Downey Jr took to Instagram to slam the haters and captioned a picture with Pratt saying, "What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt...A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude," the 55 year-old continued. "AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I've got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness. . @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."

Pratt's Wife Katherine Also Opened Up About The Online Hate

The actor's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger also commented on one of the hate comments in an IG post and wrote, "Is this really what we need? There's so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let's try that."

Quoting Mark's tweet, filmmaker James Gunn wrote, "Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I've spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he's a Christian."

James Gunn, Zoe Saldana And Other MCU Stars Showed Support

Pratt's Avengers: Infinity War co-star, Zoe Saldana also joined in and tweeted, "No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it. -Tupac. You got this @prattprattpratt. Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who's ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!"

While some fans hailed the actors for standing up, some even called them out for not showing support to their female co-star Brie Larson when she was being criticized. Recalling when the Captain Marvel star faced online trolls, one user wrote, "Where was this energy when Brie Larson was massively harassed for months just for advocating for diversity in the industry? And they all knew about it," one critic pointed out through a tweet which got nearly 20,000 likes. "Suddenly Chris Pratt gets some criticism and they all come to his defense? The bar is hell."

On the work front, Chris Pratt is currently shooting for the upcoming Jurassic World film titled, Dominion, which is set to release in 2022.