Mark Ruffalo To Play Mr Kim In HBO's Adaptation Of Parasite?

Parasite made history at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night, it won four Oscars 2020 in major categories including, best picture, best international feature film, best director and best screenplay. The director Bong Joon ho become the first South Korean film to win an Oscars and also first non-english to win best picture.

Many Parasite fans may already be aware of the fact that an English adaptation is already underway in collaboration with HBO. The limited series will be directed by Bong Joon Ho, along with The Big Short director and Hustlers producer Adam McKay.

The series as reported by Collider will have 5-6 episodes and it is also being said that Avengers star, Mark Ruffalo is being considered for the lead role of Mr Kim, played by Song Kang-ho, in the original film.

No details about other cast members have been out yet, but a statement by HBO says, "The HBO limited series inspired by Parasite is in the early stages of development, and to speculate on any characters or casting is wildly premature."

Bong Joon Ho post Oscars talked about the project and revealed he met Adam McKay recently and had a fun conversation, "It feels like we are starting to build things one by one. He's amazing. Right now we are still talking about the structure of the narrative. I can't wait to talk about the actors. I'm very excited to see who will join the cast."

Mark has already collaborated with HBO's upcoming screening, I Know This Much is True, based on the best selling book of the same name will release in April 2020.

Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Becomes First South Korean Film To Win Best Picture Award

Here's Proof, Oscars 2020 Winner Parasite Is Not Inspired By Vijay's Tamil Film