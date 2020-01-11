Martin Sheen Recites Rabindranath Tagore's Poem At Climate Change Protest Before Arrest

Organised weekly by Jane Fonda, the Climate Change protest on Capitol Hill, in Washington DC, saw attendees from the entertainment industry. Apart from Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen also spoke to the protesters. He also recited a poem by an Indian author, Rabindranath Tagore.

On stage, Sheen went on to start by applauding Jane Fonda and said, "Clearly, the world will be saved by women. Thank God they outnumber us men,"

He then added encouraging the protesters, "We are called to find something in our lives worth fighting for. Something that unites the will of the spirit with the work of the flesh. Something that can help us lift up this nation and all its people where the heart is without fear and the head is held high, where knowledge is free".

Remembering the rest of Tagore's poem he continued on, "Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls. Where words come out from the depth of truth, where tireless striving stretches its arms toward perfection. Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit. Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action. In to that heaven of freedom, my father, let our country awake!"

Take a look at the speech:

Martin Sheen: "Clearly, the world will be saved by women. Thank God they outnumber us men." #FireDrillFridays pic.twitter.com/ZDDao77yOx — The Hill (@thehill) January 11, 2020

Listen to this incredible speech from OUR President, Martin Sheen #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7HxNkovR8 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 10, 2020

The Fire Drill Fridays' is a weekly event initiated by Fonda, the organizers have confirmed with CNN, two actors were arrested at the protest on January 10, Friday. The speech received a lot of love on social media, from users in India and abroad.

