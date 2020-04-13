Matt Reeves Shot 25 Percent Of 'The Batman' Before Production Shutdown

Director Matt Reeves has revealed that the team of The Batman was able to complete a quarter of its shooting before the production took a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. The filming on the DC-Warner Bros picture halted around mid-March when the crew was planning to change locations from London to Liverpool.

"We're not officially editing right now. We've actually shot a quarter of the movie and I have been poring through dailies, looking at takes, and what's to come," Reeves told Deadline.

The director said it was "way too early" to talk about what will happen when production resumes.

Asked if the film, fronted by Robert Pattinson, will be shot outside London as a safety measure, Reeves said, "I can't imagine we wouldn't finish in London. The situation is fluid."

The filmmaker said he won't tinker with the screenplay on which he worked for "two years". "... And it's a very specific mystery noir that's been really thought-out by me and my partners," he added.

But the one thing that will have to be given a rethink is "the tone of things" in his approach to shooting the majority remainder. The movie is scheduled for a June 2021 release.

"It happens any time you shoot anything... It feels like there might be an opportunity to explore some of that unexpected tone that we found. With these movies, you never have enough prep time, because they're so complex and so enormous in so many ways.

"It also gives me a moment to think about the larger sequences that have yet to come up and how I want to realise those," Reeves added.

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.

