Matthew McConaughey In His Memoir Greenlights: Was Blackmailed Into Having Sex At The Age Of 15

American actor Matthew McConaughey on Tuesday released his memoir titled Greenlights. The actor in his memoir revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse several times during his teenage years. According to Variety, the Oscar-winning actor describes how he was taught a lesson at each point and how he chose to move on.

The memoir reportedly follows the life of 50-year-old McConaughey, as he recalls moments in life that prompted him to advance, pause or stop, which he describes as green, yellow or red lights. Reports also said that McConaughey revealed some facts about his history with sexual abuse that set the tone for the rest of the book.

McConaughey is quoted from the book as saying, "I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15." McConaughey wrote in his memoir, "I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case." The book also reveals that Matthew was "molested by a man when he was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van."

Matthew McConaughey Also Talks About His Relationship With His Parents McConaughey reportedly does not indulge more details about his experience but has assured his fans that he does not consider himself a victim of the situation. The book also shares details about the turbulent relationship between his parents, and his marriage to Camila Alves. The Academy Award-winning actor has also talked about his personal philosophy in the book. Greenlights Is Inspired By McConaughey's Personal Writings McConaughey had announced the release of Greenlights back in July through an Instagram video. The actor had said that the memoir is inspired by personal writings he penned throughout his life. "Two years ago, I worked up the courage to take all of those journals off into solitary confinement just to see what the hell I had. And I returned with a book." Greenlights Is Out Now Matthew McConaughey is best known for his roles in films like Dazed and Confused and Dallas Buyers Club, and the TV series True Detective. Some of his recent hit films are Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, White Boy Rick and The Gentlemen.

It's Time For Us To Embrace Donald Trump Says Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Is Selfishly Faithful To His Wife Camila Alves