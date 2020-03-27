    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Meghan Markle Lands First Gig With Disney Plus, Weeks After Royal Exit

      By Pti
      |

      Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, is set to narrate a documentary about elephants for Disney Plus. Markle and Prince Harry will be officially stepping away from their roles within the British Royal Family on March 31.

      Meghan Markle To Narrate Documentary For Disney Plus

      The documentary, titled "Elephants", w start streaming on Disney Plus from April 3 onwards, the studio announced on Twitter.

      "Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus" read the tweet.

      Directed by Mark Linfield, the film follows an African elephant named Shani and her male child Jomo as they migrate with their herd and its matriarch, Gaia, across the Kalahari Desert in Botswana.

      According to Variety, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are donating to Elephants Without Borders, an organization working to protect the elephants living in Botswana.

      Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Currently In Self Isolation In Scotland

      Queen Elizabeth II Moves Out Of Palace As Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

      Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 13:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X