Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage In July
Former actor and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Wednesday revealed in New York Times op-ed titled 'The Losses We Share,' that she suffered a miscarriage in July, earlier this year, reported Variety.
Markle in the op-ed also reminded people to be more empathetic towards each other. Recalling the nightmarish day on an original July morning, she wrote, "After changing [son Archie's] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."
"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal," Variety quoted Markle as stated in the article.
Meghan Markle's New York Times' Article
"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning," the article further read.
The Royal Family Is Grieving With Prince Harry And Meghan
The Sun reported that the couple informed the Queen and members of the Royal Family after the miscarriage in July. A source close to the Queen said, "There is understandable sadness in the family."
Making a promise of moving forward the article added, "So this Thanksgiving, as we plan for a holiday unlike any before - many of us separated from our loved ones, alone, sick, scared, divided and perhaps struggling to find something, anything, to be grateful for - let us commit to asking others, ‘Are you OK?'," she wrote.
Megan And Harry Moved To LA In March
"As much as we may disagree, as physically distanced as we may be, the truth is that we are more connected than ever because of all we have individually and collectively endured this year," she further said. Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States earlier this year in March. The duo hopes to forge a new role for themselves after they moved to Los Angeles.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Expecting Again?
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle File Lawsuit Over Drone Photos Of Son Archie