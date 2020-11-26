Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage In July

Meghan Markle's New York Times' Article

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning," the article further read.

The Royal Family Is Grieving With Prince Harry And Meghan

The Sun reported that the couple informed the Queen and members of the Royal Family after the miscarriage in July. A source close to the Queen said, "There is understandable sadness in the family."

Making a promise of moving forward the article added, "So this Thanksgiving, as we plan for a holiday unlike any before - many of us separated from our loved ones, alone, sick, scared, divided and perhaps struggling to find something, anything, to be grateful for - let us commit to asking others, ‘Are you OK?'," she wrote.

Megan And Harry Moved To LA In March

"As much as we may disagree, as physically distanced as we may be, the truth is that we are more connected than ever because of all we have individually and collectively endured this year," she further said. Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States earlier this year in March. The duo hopes to forge a new role for themselves after they moved to Los Angeles.