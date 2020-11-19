Michael B Jordan Named Sexiest Man Alive, Actor Says ‘It's A Good Club To Be Part Of'

Jordan Started His Career At A Young Age

According to reports, Jordan began his career as a child actor in TV shows like All My Children and saw his breakout performance in the 2013 release Fruitvale Station, the social justice drama also received critical acclaim. He was also seen in the 2015 Rocky sequel titled, Creed. Finally, he shook the audience by his performance as the villain Erik Killmonger opposite the late Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther.

Jordan Was Last Seen As Erik Killmonger In Black Panther

Even before Black Panther's release, Jordan has been calling for diversity in Hollywood. His production company, Outlier Society Productions, back in 2018, was the first to publicly adopt inclusion riders that stipulate if a film employs a diverse cast and crew. With Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year, Jordan teamed up with nonprofit organisation Color of Change, launched an initiative and talked about how Hollywood could invest in Black stories and anti-racist content.

Michael B Jordan's Upcoming Films

"I think there's a time and a place for everything," he told People and added, "I've been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action - big or small - to help create the change we want to see." On the work front, he will be seen in Without Remorse, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy and Black Panther 2.