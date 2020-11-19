Michael B Jordan Named Sexiest Man Alive, Actor Says ‘It's A Good Club To Be Part Of'
Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan has been named as the 'Sexiest Man Alive' by the People magazine. The news first came out on Tuesday, and according to reports, Jordan is the third African-American actor in a row to be given the annual pop-culture honour, after John Legend and Idris Elba.
Jordan while reacting to the honour, told the magazine that the title gave him "a cool feeling." Talking about following John Legend and British actor Idris Elba, who were named Sexiest Man Alive in 2019 and 2018, he added, "It's a good club to be part of."
Jordan also revealed that the women in his family are proud of his People magazine title. "When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they're definitely going to have a special place for," he told the magazine.
Jordan Started His Career At A Young Age
According to reports, Jordan began his career as a child actor in TV shows like All My Children and saw his breakout performance in the 2013 release Fruitvale Station, the social justice drama also received critical acclaim. He was also seen in the 2015 Rocky sequel titled, Creed. Finally, he shook the audience by his performance as the villain Erik Killmonger opposite the late Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther.
Jordan Was Last Seen As Erik Killmonger In Black Panther
Even before Black Panther's release, Jordan has been calling for diversity in Hollywood. His production company, Outlier Society Productions, back in 2018, was the first to publicly adopt inclusion riders that stipulate if a film employs a diverse cast and crew. With Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year, Jordan teamed up with nonprofit organisation Color of Change, launched an initiative and talked about how Hollywood could invest in Black stories and anti-racist content.
Michael B Jordan's Upcoming Films
"I think there's a time and a place for everything," he told People and added, "I've been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action - big or small - to help create the change we want to see." On the work front, he will be seen in Without Remorse, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy and Black Panther 2.
