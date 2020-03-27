Michael Jackson 'Predicted' Coronavirus Like Pandemic And Always Wore Face Mask, Says Ex Bodyguard

Michael Jackson's bodyguard says, the King of Pop, who passed away in 2008, had always predicted a germ like global pandemic would take place, which is why he wore a facemask despite being mocked.

A report in several new outlets shared that, Matt Fiddes, who worked for the singer for more than 10 years revealed to the-sun.com, as coronavirus is currently spreading through all over the world. He told The Sun, MJ, always felt that we could be wiped out at any time.

"He (MJ) knew that a natural disaster was always there. He was very aware and would always predict that we could be wiped out at any time. That a germ that could spread. So he would go through four countries in one day sometimes and he was on aeroplanes with people all the time."

Matt also revealed he has once asked Michael not to wear the facemask, because he was embarrassed to be clicked with him while he was wearing the mask. "He would say, 'Matt I can't get ill, I can't let my fans down. I've got concerts coming up. I'm on this earth for a reason. I mustn't damage my voice, I've got to stay healthy, I don't know who I'm going to encounter today, I don't know what I might pass on.'"

When asked Matt Fiddes, What Michael would have said if he were alive, he added, "I know exactly what he would say to people now and that's it. I told you so.

"Then he'd be moaning that no one is listening to him because when he used to say stuff like that people didn't take him seriously, they used to call him 'Wacko Jacko' and all this stuff.

"But you don't get to be the biggest superstar in the world and not be intelligent.That guy was super damn intelligent. But I knew him." he added.

Micheal Jackson was seen wearing black masks, to match his outfits, most of the film, but occasionally he also wore white and silver satin masks while travelling around on tour. Earlier reports also suggested the singer suffered from Lupus, which is also why he used to prefer wearing the masks.

