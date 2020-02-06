Minions The Rise Of Gru Trailer Takes Us Back To 1970s

After Despicable Me, Illumination released the prequel spin-off Minions and now we are about to find out the origin story of the most dangerous villain ever. Minions in the previous prequel chose Gru as their own master, now we get to see how they will help him become the biggest villain.

The trailer shows Gru take on the supervillains called the Vicious 6, who are looking to hire the sixth member of the team. When thy fail Gru in an interview for being a child and challenge him to actually do something evil, he steals their stone, along with the help of servant minions.

We have already met, the beloved minions, Kevin, Bob, and Stuart, but the new prequel introduces a new, minion named Otto. Gru gives him the responsibility to bring the stone home safely but he trades it for a pet stone with a child.

After the Despicable 2 disappointed fans, the prequel Minions quickly brought back the craze for the characters and Minions: The Rise of Gru is sure to be a hit among fans, young or old. The film is directed by Kyle Balda, who also co-directed Minions, Despicable Me, and Illumination's 2012 release The Lorax.

Minions The Rise Of Gru will hit theatres of July 3.