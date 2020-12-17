Mission Impossible 7: Five Crew Members Quit After Tom Cruise's Rant Goes Viral, Unleashes 'More Anger'

Tom Cruise recently lost his cool on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7, reportedly after seeing two crew members standing too close to each in front of a computer screen. The actor blasted the unit for not following COVID-19 safety protocols. He was heard ranting, "I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies."

The audio clip was accessed by The Sun earlier this week. The newspaper report also revealed that Tom made expletive-filled remarks at the unit and threatened to fire them if anyone was caught breaking the COVID-19 safety protocols again. "I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f**ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again."

Another report by The Sun revealed that five crew members have quit as there has been 'more anger' at the already 'tense' production, and quoted a source saying, "The first outburst was big but things haven't calmed since." The source also revealed, "Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can't take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He's upset others aren't taking it as seriously as him."

Tom Cruise, who will be seen returning as the spy Ethan Hunt, is also one of the producers of the film. The film's production resumed shooting in September post lockdown, and has wrapped up shoots in Italy and Norway. Reportedly, in the past four months, 12 members of the crew have tested positive for Coronavirus. On a related note, Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie will be releasing on November 19, 2021.

