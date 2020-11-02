Naseeruddin Shah Recalls Working With Late Sean Connery: He Never Displayed Entitled Behaviour

The world of cinema lost one of its most celebrated actors when the OG James Bond, Sean Connery passed away on Saturday, (October 31, 2020). Naseeruddin Shah, who had the opportunity to work with Sean in the 2003 movie The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, shared his thoughts on his late co-star in a recent interview. Naseeruddin noted that Sean was humble and had no airs and graces on sets.

"All us co-actors were certainly in awe of Sean but he never displayed any sign of entitled behaviour. He didn't need to, he was perfectly happy sitting around in his undershirt sans his wig, with us all and scratching himself and breaking wind," said Naseeruddin, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama.

He added, "He often asked us things about ourselves, which was touching. Celebrities are never interested in others. They're always waiting to be asked things about themselves and are happy to hold forth about themselves even if not asked! Sean was an exception."

Naseeruddin also told Times of India that Sean reminded him of Jackie Shroff, as both didn't take themselves seriously. He said that Sean was the most down to earth star he ever met, calling him a 'warm, generous co-actor and a star of blazing luminosity'. He added that some of the home-grown stars should take a few lessons from him.

In The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Naseeruddin played the role of Captain Nemo whereas Sean had played Allan Quatermain.

In a career spanning several decades, Sean Connery had featured in some of the most critically acclaimed and widely popular films, most notable of which were the first few James Bond movies such as Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Thunderball and so on. He reportedly died peacefully in his sleep after a prolonged illness, while in the Bahamas.

