Netflix To Screen Quarantine Life Anthology By Kristen Stewart And 16 Other Celebs Across The Globe

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that it had challenged some of the biggest Hollywood stars and directors to shoot their quarantine life for a special short, which will be featured on the streaming platform. Apart from Kristen Stewart and Maggie Gyllenhaal 15 other filmmakers are participating in the compilation called Homemade.

In the project helmed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larrain, each short will be of five to seven-minute films about life in quarantine during the Coronavirus pandemic. Variety.com reported that Kristen will shoot for the film from LA, while Maggie will be sending her piece from Vermont, which will also mark her directorial debut before The Lost Daughter.

Other directors involved in the project are, Paolo Sorrentino from Rome, Italy; Ladj Ly from Clichy Montfermeil, France; Rachel Morrison from Los Angeles, US; Naomi Kawase from Nara, Japan; Nadine Labaki and Khaled Mouzanar from Beirut, Lebanon; Gurdiner Chadha from London, UK; and Ana Lily Amirpour.

Pablo Larrain On Homemade Pablo Larrain revealed that Homemade is about "adversity, and how we are all from different countries, cultures and circumstances, but for a very unique moment of humanity, we're all sharing very similar circumstances in different contexts". Each Short Will Be Five To Seven Minutes Long The director added that the experiences around the globe are different. "We're going through different situations, but there are many things we have in common. That was the heart of this and the challenge we faced," he added. He also revealed that the experience of working on Homemade felt like a "very strange, beautiful, unique film festival." Pablo: Working On Homemade Felt Strange, Beautiful, Unique According to the report by Variety, the directors were instructed to use equipment only found at home, and share glimpses of their working lives and focused on the unprecedented moment. Homemade will release on Netflix on June 30.

