Netizens Baffled By Similarities Between Contagion Plot And Coronavirus Pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow's 2011 release Contagion has become the talk of the town recently. The actress last month joked about how similar the film's plot is to the current coronavirus situation. Soon enough several fans also began noticing the similarities, and recently writer Scott Z. Burns opened about working on the film almost a decade ago.

During an interaction with Slate, Scott revealed that the scientists he interacted with during research believed it was a matter of when it will happen and not if it does. Talking about the current situation he added, "Well, obviously, you know, it's very upsetting to see people getting sick and dying, the part of me that is a human being is more struck by this than the part of me that is a filmmaker."

"That being said, it has been very strange to me, whether on social media or in conversations with friends, that people will say to me, 'This is uncanny how similar it is.' And I don't find it to be that surprising, because the scientists I spoke to, and there were a lot of them, all said that this was a matter of when, not if. So, I guess my feeling as someone who believes in science is that when scientists tell us those things we would do well to listen," he added.

The film's popularity has skyrocketed since January, it is now the number four on most rented film since WHO declared COVID-19 spread as a pandemic. Here are some fand reaction after watching the film or the trailer.

Soderbergh’s “Contagion.” A damn good film. Sobering. Makes you really sit back and think about how our world would handle a pandemic. Nine years old. First thing I thought about when this #coronavirus stuff started up. The Jude Law character especially. pic.twitter.com/Xf5rkRQA3J — ♛ just DAMONE. (@DamoneWilliams_) March 13, 2020

Contagion 2011 movie, was it just a movie or a warning for what was to come??? The coronavirus!!!!!



Everyone stay safe!!! pic.twitter.com/DG02XOHuBF — MELISSA 🥶 #ethanisbeautiful (@garlic_dolan) March 13, 2020

This movie Contagion was released 9 years ago and predicted the ongoing #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/9jxMnibPGq — Chemical Son (@MoyoTuga) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus has currently infected a count of 84 cases since the first case was just found a few days ago in India. While a number of countries around the world have been infected with a death toll of over 4000 in just two months.

