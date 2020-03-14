    For Quick Alerts
      Netizens Baffled By Similarities Between Contagion Plot And Coronavirus Pandemic

      Gwyneth Paltrow's 2011 release Contagion has become the talk of the town recently. The actress last month joked about how similar the film's plot is to the current coronavirus situation. Soon enough several fans also began noticing the similarities, and recently writer Scott Z. Burns opened about working on the film almost a decade ago.

      contagion coronavirus

      During an interaction with Slate, Scott revealed that the scientists he interacted with during research believed it was a matter of when it will happen and not if it does. Talking about the current situation he added, "Well, obviously, you know, it's very upsetting to see people getting sick and dying, the part of me that is a human being is more struck by this than the part of me that is a filmmaker."

      "That being said, it has been very strange to me, whether on social media or in conversations with friends, that people will say to me, 'This is uncanny how similar it is.' And I don't find it to be that surprising, because the scientists I spoke to, and there were a lot of them, all said that this was a matter of when, not if. So, I guess my feeling as someone who believes in science is that when scientists tell us those things we would do well to listen," he added.

      The film's popularity has skyrocketed since January, it is now the number four on most rented film since WHO declared COVID-19 spread as a pandemic. Here are some fand reaction after watching the film or the trailer.

      Coronavirus has currently infected a count of 84 cases since the first case was just found a few days ago in India. While a number of countries around the world have been infected with a death toll of over 4000 in just two months.

