      Netizens React: Fan Finds This Harry Potter Connection To Christopher Nolan's Tenet

      Christopher Nolan released a new trailer of the upcoming film Tenet and fans can't keep calm. Many took to their social media accounts to praise the trailer and share how excited they are for the film.

      Fan Finds This Harry Potter Connection To Tenet

      Several fans have even compared Tenet's vibe with Christopher's previous 2010 release, Inception, while some others have called the filmmaker the real-life Thanos, who just acquired the Time Stone.

      Preeti Padma's Tweet

      Preeti Padma's Tweet

      One fan, however, found that Tenet also has a connection with the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Preeti Padma aka, @SanskariNaastik took to her social media account to remind netizens of Cedric Diggory and the beautiful French Wizard Fleur Delacour. Tenet stars Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric in the Harry Potter franchise and also Clémence Poésy, who played the beautiful French wizard Fleur.

      Fleur Delacour And Cedric Diggory In Goblet Of Fire

      Fleur Delacour And Cedric Diggory In Goblet Of Fire

      Cedric Diggory appeared in Goblet Of Fire as Hogwarts Champion for the Triwizard Tournament. Cedric and Harry completed the Third Task together, and both took hold of the Triwizard Cup, and were transported to the Little Hangleton graveyard. Cedric was then killed by Peter Pettigrew with the Killing Curse, on the order of Lord Voldemort. On the other hand, Fleur Delacour first appeared in Goblet Of Fire, as a wizard who attended Beauxbatons Academy of Magic and was their champion during the Triwizard Tournament.

      Robert Pattinson In Tenet

      Robert Pattinson In Tenet

      Cedric and Fleur, both faced off each other during the entire competition and during the Triwizard Maze, she was attacked by Moody and lost the competition. Fleur then goes on to meet Ron Weasley's eldest brother Bill and marry him in the Deadly Hollows Part 1.

      If their reunion is not enough to get you excited, these fans reaction raving about the trailer will.

      Clemence Poesy In Tenet

      Clemence Poesy In Tenet

      @Gnator8t4: "I was already looking forward to this, but the fact that this will be one of the first films released in the return of cinemas is gonna be so damn euphoric Hushed face #TENET"

      @griffschiller: "Inception 2.0 here we come! WOO! Also Pattinson is 100% the villain. #TENET"

      @viceanglais: "Saw the Tenet trailer 5 times and I still have no fucking clue what it's about. Love it.There are brilliant segues from BATMAN to RPattz; INCEPTION to people with suitcases, and DUNKIRK to Brannagh in it. Also, RPattz cosplaying Christopher Nolan in the movie is truly a flex."

      Nolan Gets Compared To Thanos

      Nolan Gets Compared To Thanos

      @PurnaReddy_07_: Inception - Reality

      Batman - Power

      Memento - Mind

      Prestige - Soul

      Interstellar - Space

      " Tenet - Time "

      With #TenetMovie Christopher Nolan Will Become Real Life Thanos.

      @Kieran_Sangha: "'Trying to figure out what #TENET is about from the trailer- This is so confusing I would like a brief recess"

      According to Deadline, Tenet will only release on July 17, if the world's 80% of the cinemas are reopened by then. If not, they could take Wonder Woman's release slot on August 14, moving the DC release to December.

      Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan Drops More Hints About John David Washington's Powers

      Robert Pattinson Reveals Details About Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Says There Is No Time Travel

