Netizens React: Fan Finds This Harry Potter Connection To Christopher Nolan's Tenet

One fan, however, found that Tenet also has a connection with the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Preeti Padma aka, @SanskariNaastik took to her social media account to remind netizens of Cedric Diggory and the beautiful French Wizard Fleur Delacour. Tenet stars Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric in the Harry Potter franchise and also Clémence Poésy, who played the beautiful French wizard Fleur.

Cedric Diggory appeared in Goblet Of Fire as Hogwarts Champion for the Triwizard Tournament. Cedric and Harry completed the Third Task together, and both took hold of the Triwizard Cup, and were transported to the Little Hangleton graveyard. Cedric was then killed by Peter Pettigrew with the Killing Curse, on the order of Lord Voldemort. On the other hand, Fleur Delacour first appeared in Goblet Of Fire, as a wizard who attended Beauxbatons Academy of Magic and was their champion during the Triwizard Tournament.

Cedric and Fleur, both faced off each other during the entire competition and during the Triwizard Maze, she was attacked by Moody and lost the competition. Fleur then goes on to meet Ron Weasley's eldest brother Bill and marry him in the Deadly Hollows Part 1.

If their reunion is not enough to get you excited, these fans reaction raving about the trailer will.

@Gnator8t4: "I was already looking forward to this, but the fact that this will be one of the first films released in the return of cinemas is gonna be so damn euphoric Hushed face #TENET"

@griffschiller: "Inception 2.0 here we come! WOO! Also Pattinson is 100% the villain. #TENET"

@viceanglais: "Saw the Tenet trailer 5 times and I still have no fucking clue what it's about. Love it.There are brilliant segues from BATMAN to RPattz; INCEPTION to people with suitcases, and DUNKIRK to Brannagh in it. Also, RPattz cosplaying Christopher Nolan in the movie is truly a flex."

@PurnaReddy_07_: Inception - Reality

Batman - Power

Memento - Mind

Prestige - Soul

Interstellar - Space

" Tenet - Time "

With #TenetMovie Christopher Nolan Will Become Real Life Thanos.

@Kieran_Sangha: "'Trying to figure out what #TENET is about from the trailer- This is so confusing I would like a brief recess"