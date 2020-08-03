    For Quick Alerts
      No Time To Die: Ben Affleck Not Allowed To Walk The Red Carpet With Bond Girl Ana De Armas

      No Time To Die, Bond girl Ana de Armas, reportedly will be attending the movie premiere alone without boyfriend Ben Affleck. The film's long-awaited premiere is set to take place in the UK and the film will hit the screens on November 12.

      According to a few reports by the Sun, the makers want all attention on the film's cast including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch and want Ana, who stars as Paloma, to walk the red carpet solo.

      "This film premiere has been a long time coming and franchise bosses want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film. It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben's mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event. A circus sideshow is strictly off the menu and the head honchos want to keep it all on-brand," added the source to The Sun.

      Ben And Ana Made Their Relationship Public In March 2020

      Ana and Ben met earlier this year while filming the movie Deep Water. Since then, the duo can be seen taking walks hand-in-hand near their homes. Apart from Ben, Ana is also spending time with his three kids, Violet (14), Seraphina (11) and Samuel (8).

      No Time To Die Was Set To Release In April 2020

      Coming back to the film, No Time To Die, has been delayed several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film was originally slated for an April 2020 theatrical release with its premiere in China. However, last week the official Twitter account of the film revealed that the film would premiere in the UK on November 12, and in the United States on November 20.

      No Time To Die Is The 25th Film In The Franchise

      No Time To Die is the 25th film in the Bond franchise and the fifth by actor Daniel Craig. Reports suggest this will be Craig's last film in the franchise, and the series will continue with a female bond lead.

      Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
      X