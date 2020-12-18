No Time To Die, Black Widow, Matrix 4; Biggest Hollywood Releases Pushed To 2021

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson's last film as Black Widow was set to release on May 11, 2020, but had been moved to November 6, 2020, and now to May 7, 2021. The film is the long-awaited solo film of the iconic spy character, Natasha Romanoff from MCU's Avengers. It also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle and William Hurt in pivotal roles.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The film creator recently released a sneak-peek of the film to get fans excited for the new instalment in The Conjuring series. The release of Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was moved from September 11, 2020 to June 4, 2021.

Dune

Fans were highly excited for this Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac-starrer fantasy remake. The release of this book adaptation of the prolific 1965 novel of the same name, was moved from December 18, 2020 to October 1, 2021. The story follows Paul Atreides, whose family members are commanders of Arrakis-a planet that produces a substance called spice that is integral to space exploration and travel.

The Eternals

The Eternals will hopefully fill the void Avengers: Endgame left for MCU fans. The film's release, which was set to follow Black Widow in November 6, 2020, has been moved to November 5, 2021. Starring Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and more, the story follows a group of immortal superheroes whose presence has shaped the history of Earth.

Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise will return to play one of his most iconic characters in the seventh instalment of the spy franchise. Ethan Hunt is all set for a face-off against a notoriously dangerous character played by Hayley Atwell. The film is set to release on November 19, 2021.

Matrix 4

The awaited Keanu Reeves-starrer is all set to feature Priyanka Chopra in the mind-bending series. The plot for the fourth instalment is being kept secret for now, but fans are interested in finding out what the makers will do with the cult film, after nearly 20 years of its release. Matrix 4 will release on December 22, 2021.

Some other films all set to be a part of 2021 release schedule include Ghostbusters: Afterlife on June 11, 2021; Godzilla vs. Kong, moved from November 20, 2020 to May 21, 2021; and The Escape Room sequel set to release on January 1, 2021.