No Time To Die: Here's Why Daniel Craig Was Not Allowed To Drive Bond's Iconic Car

Daniel Craig is gearing up for the release of his last James Bond film, and he has but one regret from the shooting experience for No Time To Die. The actor revealed that he was not allowed to ride the iconic 007 car, Aston Martin DB5.

Daniel told Top Gear Magazine that he couldn't drive the iconic James Bond car during high-speed chase scenes owing to safety concerns. He also went on to say it was hard to drive and act at the same time and was deemed too dangerous to be attempted. "You know we fake it, don't you? We're not allowed to do that anymore, although I do go driving. I was allowed to drive the DB5 in Matera, which was great."

According to dailymail.co.uk, stunt driver Mark Higgins took his place during high-speed chase scenes in the film. When Higgins spoke to Esquire, he said that every scene done in the film is for real, "I think a lot of these films are going away from CGI and trying to make it as real as possible. The environment we were driving in was very, very restricted and very, very tight. So it's a difficult place to work in," he added.

Higgins also talked about working with Craig and said he "enjoys driving when he can", and was happy to let the professionals do the work. "He's a fantastic actor, so thankfully he lets me do the driving and I let him do the acting! So, we've got a bit of a deal."

No Time To Die is set to release in India on April 2, 2020. The film also stars Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris in pivotal roles.

