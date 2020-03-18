    For Quick Alerts
      Oprah Winfrey Salms Fake Report That She Was Arrested For Sex Trafficking

      It's only been a few days since coronavirus quarantine has been enforced in major parts of the world, but netizens are coming up with new ways to keep themselves entertained. Recently a rumour began to stir Oprah Winfrey's name among several other celebrities who were busted for sex trafficking.

      Oprah Winfrey

      However, the queen of daytime TV shut down the rumours by taking to social media on Tuesday. She tweeted, "Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It's NOT TRUE. Haven't been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾"

      The rumours started with a conspiracy theory about Oprah being arrested for sex trafficking after a report stated that former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has received a 23-year sentence for rape and assault, got a shorter sentence in exchange for blowing the whistle on the supposed trafficking activities in the US.

      The report also stated other celebrities like Tom Hanks, who is currently recovering from Coronavirus in Australia with Rita Willson, Steven Spielberg, Ellen DeGeneres, politicians Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and more.

      Netizens on finding out about the rumour couldn't keep it calm, while several shared how shocked they were, others already knew not to believe the reports.

      @CentricGypsy wrote, "this lil quarantine got y'all going crazy. Oprah and sex ring don't even sound right together 😭" while, @baseballnchill added, "Day 3 of quarantine and y'all are making up shit about Oprah, day 26 is going to be super interesting"

      COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization as the cases spread across 100 countries and claimed lives of over 4000 people worldwide. The highest cases have been found in China, where the virus was first found and in Italy, where the cities have been put under lockdown.

