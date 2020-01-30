    For Quick Alerts
      Oscar 2020: Gal Gadot, Mindy Kailing, Mark Ruffalo And 8 More Presenters Announced

      By
      |

      Oscar 2020 is ten days away and The Academy began the countdown for the awards by announcing the new celebrity presenters for the night. The A-lister nominations announced earlier this month has already created a lot of buzz for the red carpet and awards night, fans are eager to see which film will take most awards home and which artists will win the biggest honours.

      oscar 2020

      As announced by the official twitter account for The Academy, the presenters include, Avengers's star Mark Ruffalo, also known as Hulk, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, comedian and actor Will Ferrell, Wonder Women- Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

      Excited for the news, some of the actors tweeted out to their fans. Mark whose's film Avengers: Endgame is also nominated for Oscar 2020 in Best Visual Effects category, wrote, "Looks like I'm in good company"

      Mindy proudly announced on social media that she will be presenting at the 92nd Oscar Awards. "Ya girl is joining the stage at the 92nd Oscars"

      The Academy producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain earlier announced the winners of 91st Academy Awards including Mahershala Ali, Regina King, Rami Malek and Olivia Colman will also be presenting at the ceremony.

      Some of the big names recurring through the awards seasons are Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jo Jo Rabbit, The Irishman and more. The best film category has nine nominations which also include, Ford v. Ferrari, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917 and Parasite. The winners for the 24 categories will be announced throughout the event on February 9, 2020.

      Oscar 2020 Nominations: The Irishman, Once Upon A Time, Jo Jo Rabbit And More Make The Cut

      Oscar 2020: We Predict Who Will Make Into 92nd Academy Award Nominations

      Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
