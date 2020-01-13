Oscar 2020 Nominations: The Irishman, Once Upon A Time, Jo Jo Rabbit And More Make The Cut
The nominations for Oscar 2020 have been announced and are now live on all social network platforms. 92nd Academy Awards has been shortlisted by prestige voters brach for each category. Some of the recurring films on all 24 categories have been Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jo Jo Rabbit, The Irishman and more.
You can take a look at the live stream on their YouTube channel here.
The event was hosted by actors John Cho and Issa Rae. John was seen in a black suit, while Issa looked gorgeous in a blue turtle neck dress. The two went on to start the event by saying, they had prepared a big monologue but decided to not use it. They immediately started announcing the nominations. There aren't any new surprising mentions in the list as most have been part of nominations for other awards this season and similar winners are expected.
Here is the complete list of the nominations:
Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite.
Best Director
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Song
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Stand Up, Harriet
Best Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Original Score
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Sound Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Live-Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor's Window
Saria
A Sister
Best Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Film Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland.
The Oscars 2020 ceremony is set to take place on Sunday evening, February 9, 2020. This year will be the second time the event will be aired hostless on ABC.
