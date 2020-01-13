Oscar 2020 Nominations: The Irishman, Once Upon A Time, Jo Jo Rabbit And More Make The Cut

The nominations for Oscar 2020 have been announced and are now live on all social network platforms. 92nd Academy Awards has been shortlisted by prestige voters brach for each category. Some of the recurring films on all 24 categories have been Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jo Jo Rabbit, The Irishman and more.

You can take a look at the live stream on their YouTube channel here.

The event was hosted by actors John Cho and Issa Rae. John was seen in a black suit, while Issa looked gorgeous in a blue turtle neck dress. The two went on to start the event by saying, they had prepared a big monologue but decided to not use it. They immediately started announcing the nominations. There aren't any new surprising mentions in the list as most have been part of nominations for other awards this season and similar winners are expected.

Here is the complete list of the nominations:

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite.

Best Director

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Song

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Stand Up, Harriet

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Original Score

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Sound Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Live-Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window

Saria

A Sister

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Film Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland.

The Oscars 2020 ceremony is set to take place on Sunday evening, February 9, 2020. This year will be the second time the event will be aired hostless on ABC.

