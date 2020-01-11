Oscar 2020 Nominations: Watch The Live Stream Of Academy Awards Nominees Here

Oscar 2020 season is about, to begin this Monday, with the nominees' announcement for the 92nd Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has planned to live stream the Oscar 2020 nomination announcement this season, on several social media platforms. Here are the details of how and where can you watch the event, next week.

The event will be live-streamed on Monday morning, at approximately 5:18 am according to Pacific Time, as per the tweet shared by The Academy's page. The Indian Standard time for the same is about 6:48 pm on Monday evening. You can watch the live stream for the Oscar nominations, on Facebook, Twitter as well as The Academy Award's official Youtube page. Here are the links to the live posts,

You can also set a reminder on this social media accounts, so when the live streaming starts, you will be alerted on your phone. All you have to do is, head to one of the links and if you have an account on the platform, you should be able to click on the 'set reminder' or 'get reminder' option.

The event will be hosted by actors, John Cho and Issa Rae according to the official tweet. The categories to be announced are Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing.

According to Indiewire, the live stream will also take a break and continue post 5:30 am PT, i.e. 7:00 pm IST. The remaining categories, not in the specific order, that will be announced are, Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Best Picture, Production Design, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, and Original Screenplay.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be the second consecutive year, Oscars will hair a host-less on ABC channel. The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, February 9 on ABC. Some of the biggest names expected on the list are, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Todd Phillips' Joker, Sam Mendes' 1917, and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

Best Of 2019 In World Cinema: Parasite, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, And Little Women

Golden Globes Gets Slammed For Cutting Joaquin Phoenix's Speech