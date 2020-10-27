Oscar Isaac In Talks With Disney+ For New Marvel Series Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac To Joing MCU As Moon Knight

However, it was later established that Marc is a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, the character's presence in the comics is seen as a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight. While Marvel Entertainment is yet to confirm the news, variety revealed that Jeremy Slater is set to lead the writing team of Moon Knight.

Isaac Has Worked With Disney Before

Isaach as worked with Disney before, as part of Star Wars films. He was seen playing the character Poe Dameron and first appeared in the 2015 film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Poe was last seen in Star Wars: The Rise of The Skywalker alongside Daisy Ridley and JohnBoyega. Isaac was also seen in the X-Men series, which has now been acquired by Marvel Studios.

Isaac Will Also Be Seen In Dune

As for his upcoming projects, Oscar Isaac will be seen in the thriller The Card Counter, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune. He has also signed a limited series titled Scenes from a Marriage with HBO.