Oscar Isaac In Talks With Disney+ For New Marvel Series Moon Knight
Actor Oscar Isaac is all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)with an upcoming show titled Moon Knight. According to reports, the actor is currently in talks with the makers at Disney+ for the superhero show. Disney+ is gearing up to introduce more Marvel content on their streaming platform, apart from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki, which are set to release in 2021.
Deadline recently reported that Moon Knight akaMarc Spector in the comics, is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos, including cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy StevenGrant. Marc uses his alter egos to fight better with the criminals in the underworld.
Oscar Isaac To Joing MCU As Moon Knight
However, it was later established that Marc is a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, the character's presence in the comics is seen as a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight. While Marvel Entertainment is yet to confirm the news, variety revealed that Jeremy Slater is set to lead the writing team of Moon Knight.
Isaac Has Worked With Disney Before
Isaach as worked with Disney before, as part of Star Wars films. He was seen playing the character Poe Dameron and first appeared in the 2015 film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Poe was last seen in Star Wars: The Rise of The Skywalker alongside Daisy Ridley and JohnBoyega. Isaac was also seen in the X-Men series, which has now been acquired by Marvel Studios.
Isaac Will Also Be Seen In Dune
As for his upcoming projects, Oscar Isaac will be seen in the thriller The Card Counter, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune. He has also signed a limited series titled Scenes from a Marriage with HBO.
Dune Trailer: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa's Sci-Fi Film Will Make You Miss Big Screen
WandaVision Trailer: 5 Things Confirmed With The First Trailer Of Marvel Studio's New Series