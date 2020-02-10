Oscars 2020: Twitter Reacts To Eminem's Performance At The Academy Awards

Oscars 2020 started and ended with pleasant surprises. One of them was when Lin-Manuel Miranda came to the stage and introduced a song medley at the 92nd Academy Awards. At first, it only appeared to be a long compilation of songs in features or otherwise that have had an impact in cinema, but then Eminem appeared on stage.

Eminem's performance of Lose Yourself came as unexpected as the standing ovation from the crowd in the end. Even the Academy Awards crowd was as confused as the ones sitting at home and enjoying the show.

Many took to social media to appreciate the performance while others rehashed the reactions captured on screen by the camera. Take a look:

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

wait what is happening — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) February 10, 2020

oscars where even the rappers are white — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) February 10, 2020

Does ABC know that the Grammys already exist or — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) February 10, 2020

A collection of crowd shots from Eminem's performance 😂 pic.twitter.com/ygw1Jlkgpc — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese and his daughter reacting to Eminem.



You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/n4eMXf7DfZ — Steven Santos (@stevensantos) February 10, 2020

I guess for Eminem this opportunity actually comes twice in a lifetime — elan gale (@theyearofelan) February 10, 2020

Eminem surprise at the Oscars is MAJOUR !! — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 10, 2020

Cutting to Martin Scorsese during the Eminem musical number is automatically next year’s best short film winner. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) February 10, 2020

The Academy Awards, took place on Sunday night, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Some of the biggest winners at the ceremony were Bong Joon ho for Parasite as Best Director, Picture, International Feature Film and Adapted Screenplay. Brad Pitt and Laura Dern for supportive actors, and Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger for Best Lead.

