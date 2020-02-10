    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Oscars 2020: Twitter Reacts To Eminem's Performance At The Academy Awards

      By
      |

      Oscars 2020 started and ended with pleasant surprises. One of them was when Lin-Manuel Miranda came to the stage and introduced a song medley at the 92nd Academy Awards. At first, it only appeared to be a long compilation of songs in features or otherwise that have had an impact in cinema, but then Eminem appeared on stage.

      oscars 2020 eminem

      Eminem's performance of Lose Yourself came as unexpected as the standing ovation from the crowd in the end. Even the Academy Awards crowd was as confused as the ones sitting at home and enjoying the show.

      Many took to social media to appreciate the performance while others rehashed the reactions captured on screen by the camera. Take a look:

      The Academy Awards, took place on Sunday night, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Some of the biggest winners at the ceremony were Bong Joon ho for Parasite as Best Director, Picture, International Feature Film and Adapted Screenplay. Brad Pitt and Laura Dern for supportive actors, and Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger for Best Lead.

      Oscars 2020: Full Winners List, Parasite Leads With 4 Wins At 92nd Academy Awards

      Oscars 2020 Live: Parasite, Renee Zellweger And Joaquin Phoenix Win Major Categories

      Read more about: eminem oscars 2020 hollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X