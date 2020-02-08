    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Oscars 2020: Here's What Academy Awards Nominees Will Win In Gift Bag Worth Rs 1.7 Cr

      By
      |

      Oscars 2020 nominations will have 24 winners but all nominees will be taking back home something special this year. The gift bag worth more than $225,000, and not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will be sent to all nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards

      oscars 2020

      Distinctive Assets the Los Angeles-based company who is sending the behind the goodie bags revealed on Friday, it will be sent to all nominees including all 20 acting nominees and the five men nominated for best director.

      Founder Lash Fary, who has been assembling the bags for the past 18 years said, "It's the highest value we've ever put together," The goodie bag reportedly includes a luxury yacht cruise (Rs 5.5 mil), facial rejuvenation treatments (Rs 1.4 mil), and personal matchmaking service (Rs 1.4 mil).

      Fary claimed the bags are given as an appreciation, "This is an acknowledgement of an amazing performance that they put in and, for many of them, a lifetime of amazing performances. So, you're never too rich or famous to outgrow gratitude,"

      It includes nearly 80 items of clothing, gadgets, a 24-carat gold-plated vape pen, a few items with philanthropic elements, including a book empowering young women. Fary also shared that the goodies are a business endeavour and product promotion. "This is about products connecting their services and their wares with the biggest trendsetters in the world,"

      Each bag is said to be delivered directly to the nominees during the week leading up to the Oscars on Sunday.

      Oscars 2020: When And Where To Catch Red Carpet And Awards Live

      Oscars 2020 Final Predictions: Who Will Win 92nd Academy Awards In Major Categories?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X