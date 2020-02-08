Oscars 2020: Here's What Academy Awards Nominees Will Win In Gift Bag Worth Rs 1.7 Cr

Oscars 2020 nominations will have 24 winners but all nominees will be taking back home something special this year. The gift bag worth more than $225,000, and not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will be sent to all nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards

Distinctive Assets the Los Angeles-based company who is sending the behind the goodie bags revealed on Friday, it will be sent to all nominees including all 20 acting nominees and the five men nominated for best director.

Founder Lash Fary, who has been assembling the bags for the past 18 years said, "It's the highest value we've ever put together," The goodie bag reportedly includes a luxury yacht cruise (Rs 5.5 mil), facial rejuvenation treatments (Rs 1.4 mil), and personal matchmaking service (Rs 1.4 mil).

Fary claimed the bags are given as an appreciation, "This is an acknowledgement of an amazing performance that they put in and, for many of them, a lifetime of amazing performances. So, you're never too rich or famous to outgrow gratitude,"

It includes nearly 80 items of clothing, gadgets, a 24-carat gold-plated vape pen, a few items with philanthropic elements, including a book empowering young women. Fary also shared that the goodies are a business endeavour and product promotion. "This is about products connecting their services and their wares with the biggest trendsetters in the world,"

Each bag is said to be delivered directly to the nominees during the week leading up to the Oscars on Sunday.

