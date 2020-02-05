    For Quick Alerts
      Oscars 2020 Nominations: The Irishman, Once Upon A Time, Jo Jo Rabbit And More Make The Cut

      The nominations for Oscars 2020 have been announced and are now live on all social network platforms. 92nd Academy Awards has been shortlisted by prestige voters brach for each category. Some of the recurring films on all 24 categories have been Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jo Jo Rabbit, The Irishman and more.

      You can take a look at the live stream on their YouTube channel here.

      The event was hosted by actors John Cho and Issa Rae. John was seen in a black suit, while Issa looked gorgeous in a blue turtle neck dress. The two went on to start the event by saying, they had prepared a big monologue but decided to not use it. They immediately started announcing the nominations. There aren't any new surprising mentions in the list as most have been part of nominations for other awards this season and similar winners are expected.

      Here is the complete list of the nominations:

      Best Picture

      Ford v. Ferrari

      The Irishman

      Jojo Rabbit

      Joker

      Little Women

      Marriage Story

      1917

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Parasite.

      Best Director

      The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

      Joker, Todd Phillips

      1917, Sam Mendes

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

      Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

      Best Actor

      Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

      Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Adam Driver, Marriage Story

      Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

      Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

      Best Actress

      Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

      Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

      Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

      Charlize Theron, Bombshell

      Renée Zellweger, Judy

      Best Adapted Screenplay

      The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

      Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

      Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

      Little Women, Greta Gerwig

      The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

      Best Original Screenplay

      Knives Out, Rian Johnson

      Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

      1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

      Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and

      Best Supporting Actor

      Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

      Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

      Al Pacino, The Irishman

      Joe Pesci, The Irishman

      Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Best Supporting Actress

      Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

      Laura Dern, Marriage Story

      Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

      Florence Pugh, Little Women

      Margot Robbie, Bombshell

      Best Original Song

      I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

      I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

      I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough

      Into the Unknown, Frozen II

      Stand Up, Harriet

      Best Animated Feature

      How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

      I Lost My Body

      Klaus

      Missing Link

      Toy Story 4

      Best Original Score

      Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

      Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

      Marriage Story, Randy Newman

      1917, Thomas Newman

      Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

      Best International Feature Film

      Corpus Christi (Poland)

      Honeyland (North Macedonia)

      Les Misérables (France)

      Pain and Glory (Spain)

      Parasite (South Korea)

      Best Cinematography

      The Irishman

      Joker

      The Lighthouse

      1917

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Best Costume Design

      The Irishman

      Jojo Rabbit

      Joker

      Little Women

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Best Sound Editing

      Ford v. Ferrari

      Joker

      1917

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

      Best Sound Mixing

      Ad Astra

      Ford v. Ferrari

      Joker

      1917

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Best Makeup and Hairstyling

      Bombshell

      Joker

      Judy

      Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

      1917

      Best Live-Action Short

      Brotherhood

      Nefta Football Club

      The Neighbor's Window

      Saria

      A Sister

      Best Animated Short

      Dcera (Daughter)

      Hair Love

      Kitbull

      Memorable

      Sister

      Best Visual Effects

      Avengers: Endgame

      The Irishman

      The Lion King

      1917

      Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

      Best Film Editing

      Ford v. Ferrari

      The Irishman

      Jojo Rabbit

      Joker

      Parasite

      Best Production Design

      The Irishman

      Jojo Rabbit

      1917

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Parasite

      Best Documentary Short

      In the Absence

      Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You're a Girl)

      Life Overtakes Me

      St. Louis Superman

      Walk Run Cha-Cha

      Best Documentary Feature

      American Factory

      The Cave

      The Edge of Democracy

      For Sama

      Honeyland.

      The Oscars 2020 ceremony is set to take place on Sunday evening, February 9, 2020. This year will be the second time the event will be aired hostless on ABC.

