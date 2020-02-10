    For Quick Alerts
      Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Team Parasite For Making History

      By
      Priyanka Chopra, who skipped the Oscars 2020, has been sharing posts about the 92nd Academy Awards on her social media accounts. A few hours before the event, she had shared a few throwback pictures from Oscars red carpet and asked fans to vote for their favourite look. Now, the Quantico actress shared an Instagram story in which she congratulated the Parasite team for making history as the South Korean film to win the prestigious honour.

      Priyanka, who was all praise for the team, wrote, "Wow! It's so emotional to see an international film like Parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audience around the world but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academies in the world." - (sic)

      The actress further wrote, "It's the time of representation. As people and as entertainers. Our craft has the power to transcend borders and languages and tonight Parasite demonstrates exactly that. Congratulations to the entire film for shattering the glass ceiling and making history as the first non-English film to win Best Picture. @parasitemovei @theacademy #OSCARS2020." - (sic)

      For the uninitiated, apart from Best Picture, Parasite also bagged Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won), Best International Feature Film and Best Director (Bong Joon Ho).

      PeeCee also shared a few throwback pictures of her Vanity Fair Oscar after-party looks on social media. She captioned the pictures as, "Throwing it back to one of the best parties of the year. Rounding up some of my favorite @VanityFair After Party looks. Swipe ➡️ to see." - (sic)

      Throwing it back to one of the best parties of the year. Rounding up some of my favorite @VanityFair After Party looks. Swipe ➡️ to see.

