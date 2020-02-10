Oscars 2020 Red Carpet: Hollywood Stars Dazzle In Style (Pictures)
The most-anticipated awards ceremony, the 92nd Academy Awards better known as The Oscars is being held today at Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Besides waiting to watch who bags the most awards, we are sure that everybody is excited to look at their favourite Hollywood stars' red carpet looks, as it is the most looked forward to segments of the award ceremony. Take a look at the red carpet pictures of Oscars 2020!
Billie Eilish
The singer and songwriter made her way down the Oscars red carpet. Her neon green hair grabbed all attention. She will be giving special performance in the show.
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson, who is the presenter at the event, is wearing a dress designed by Jason Wu. The actress looks gorgeous in metallic ruffles.
Laura Dern
Laura Dern, who is nominated for 'Best Supporting Actress' category for Marriage Story looked stunning in a black-pink dress.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman, who is the presenter at the event, looked extremely beautiful in a black and golden attire. The actress has embroidered her cape with the names of female directors who weren't nominated.
(Images Source: Twitter)
Also Read: Oscars 2020: The 92nd Academy Awards Red Carpet, The Ceremony, The Winners - Live!