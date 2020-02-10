Oscars 2020 Red Carpet: Hollywood Stars Dazzle In Style (Pictures)

Billie Eilish

The singer and songwriter made her way down the Oscars red carpet. Her neon green hair grabbed all attention. She will be giving special performance in the show.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson, who is the presenter at the event, is wearing a dress designed by Jason Wu. The actress looks gorgeous in metallic ruffles.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern, who is nominated for 'Best Supporting Actress' category for Marriage Story looked stunning in a black-pink dress.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman, who is the presenter at the event, looked extremely beautiful in a black and golden attire. The actress has embroidered her cape with the names of female directors who weren't nominated.

Antonio Banderas & Nicole Kimpel

Antonio Banderas, who is nominated for Best Actor' category for his performance in Pain and Glory, arrived with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel at the Oscars 2020 red carpet.

Robert De Niro & Al Pacino

The men in black - Robert De Niro and Al Pacino arrived together at Oscars 2020. Al Pacino is nominated for his performance in The Irishman.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson arrived in a rose gold dress with an attached cape.

Noah & Greta

Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach and Little Women director Greta Gerwig arrived together at Oscars 2020. Greta looked stunning in an olive green attire, while Greta looked dapper in a black tux.

Margot Robbie

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margot Robbie looked gorgeous in a vintage strapless navy Chanel dress with a jewel pendant and cuff sleeves.