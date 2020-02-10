Oscars 2020 Red Carpet: Hollywood Stars Dazzle In Style (Pictures)

Billie Eilish

The singer and songwriter made her way down the Oscars red carpet. Her neon green hair grabbed all attention. She will be giving special performance in the show.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson, who is the presenter at the event, is wearing a dress designed by Jason Wu. The actress looks gorgeous in metallic ruffles.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern, who is nominated for 'Best Supporting Actress' category for Marriage Story looked stunning in a black-pink dress.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman, who is the presenter at the event, looked extremely beautiful in a black and golden attire. The actress has embroidered her cape with the names of female directors who weren't nominated.