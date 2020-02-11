Oscars 2020 Saw An All Time Low Viewership With 23.6 Million

92nd Academy Awards saw several historic moments including, Parasite's big win as in four major categories. Along with same, Oscars on Sunday night also saw a historic low rating with only 23.6 million viewers.

The Academy in 2019 bet another year with no host and brought the first increase in ratings in the previous five years. However with the same format of no host, and energetic performance by Janelle Monae, several monologues by stars including SNL regular Steve Martin and alum Chris Rock. The ceremony also saw music performance by Eminem which managed to create some buzz online.

Since last year's Grammy and Golden Globes, Oscars is still the most-watched entertainment special. According to deadline.com, the turnaround drew in 23.6 million total viewers and a 5.3 rating in the adults demographic.

Here is a list of viewership over the past 5 years,

2020: 23.6 million, Parasite (No host)

2019: 29.6 million, Green Book (No host)

2018: 26.5 million, The Shape of Water (Jimmy Kimmel)

2017: 32.9 million, Moonlight (Jimmy Kimmel)

2016: 34.4 million, Spotlight (Chris Rock)

2015: 37.3 million, Birdman (Neil Patrick Harris)

Oscars 2020 held on Sunday night honoured, Joaquin Phoneix and Renee Zellweger as best actor and Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, as the best supporting actor award.

