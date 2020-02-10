Oscars 2020: Watch Joaquin Phoenix Quote His Late Brother In Acceptance Speech

Joaquin Phoenix just won his first Oscar for the performance in Joker, as also became the second actor to win for a comic book villain. Earlier Heath Ledger had won the award for his performance as Joker in the Dark Knight, released in 2009.

The actor took a moment to thanks his fellow nominees and other talents out there, but then he continued the speech and used the spotlight to call attention to serious causes. While delivering the message of unity, Joaquin said, "whatever the cause was close to a person's heart, be it gender inequality, racism or animal rights -- we're talking about the fight against injustice. We're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity,".

He then added, thanking many in the room who gave him a second chance to do better, "I've been a scoundrel in my life. I've been selfish. I've been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I'm grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance," he said.

"And I think that's when we're at our best -- when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other towards redemption. That is the best of humanity."

Phoenix took several breathers during the speech, and ended it on an emotional note, recalling his late brother, River Phoenix's written lyrics at the age of 17, "Run into the rescue with love and peace will follow."

Alongside Joaquin, Renee Zellweger won the Best Female Lead for Judy as Judy Garland. Supporting Actors Awards were bagged by Brad Pitt and Laura Dern. Both of whom have been the winners the entire season. Oscars 2020 took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on Sunday night.

