Oscars 2020: Where To Watch 92nd Academy Awards Best Picture Nominated Films

Since Oscars 2020 is nearing, some of the 92nd Academy Awards nominated movies are hitting the theatre once again and others for the first time in India. While PVR is set to bring in the Oscars Film Festival, Netflix also had the streaming rights for some of the nominated films.

Directed by James Mangold, and starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale in the lead role. Ford vs Ferrari will hit once again in select PVR theatres since January 17. Some of the other films that will also be releasing once again with Oscars Film festival are Little Women, 1917, Judy, Parasite, and Jojo Rabbit, as a part of the multi-city film festival across 14 cities.

1917 directed by Sam Mendes has already won several Best director and best picture awards, while Judy star Renee Zellweger has been the single name taking the glory for best actress this award season, she is also bound to win the title at Oscars 2020, too. Korean film, Parasite also released over last weekend and is still screening in Major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon and others. The film has created a winner spot for itself in the best director and international feature category for 92nd Academy Awards.

As for other films like The Irishman, Klaus, Marriage Story, have been streaming since the release on the streaming platform Netflix. Another critically acclaimed release, I Lost My Body is about to join the platform.

Joker's star Joaquin Phoenix is bound to win the Oscars 2020 for Best Actor. And you can still watch the acclaimed performance in theatres as it will be re-releasing in India on 14th February. But if you have missed its release back in October 2019 and wish to watch it before the weekend, you can rent it on Google Play for Rs 150.

Oscars 2020 will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Sunday night, February 9, 2020.

