Oscars 2021: The Academy Postpones 2021 Ceremony By Two Months

The Oscars Awards 2021 ceremony has been pushed back for two months. The Academy Awards, which was set to take place on February 28, 2021, has been moved to a later date until April 25.

An Academy member told Variety, "This is a much needed boost for those films who may have been stalled in post-production. The organisers have also agreed to extend the eligibility window beyond December 2020, since many films will not be able to release in the second half of the year due to the pandemic. Last week according to reports. The Academy also pledged to ensure greater inclusivity to level the playing field."

The best film category will now see ten film nominations, which will potentially increase the number of diverse films in the list. However, the new rule will come into play in 2022. David Rubin, president of the Academy - the body behind the Oscars- and its CEO Dawn Hudson said, "For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalised for something beyond anyone's control."

"This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema," Hudson added. It is yet not clear if the 2021 ceremony will be virtual or in person. Nominations will be reportedly announced on March 15, 2021.

Interestingly, the Oscars has been delayed only three times in the past- during the LA flooding in 1938, after the assassination of Dr Martin Luther King Jr in 1968 and following the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

