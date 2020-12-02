Oscars 2021 Will Not Be A Virtual Affair, Academy Denies Zoom Premiere

South Korean Film Parasite Broke Several Records During Oscars 2020

The report also revealed that the Academy is focusing on ensuring that the event is held traditionally at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It is still unknown how many people will be allowed inside the Dolby Theatre, which approximately houses 3,400 seats.

The Academy Has Made Inclusion A Requirement From 2024

The Academy has incorporated several changes during the pandemic. Earlier in September, it was announced that inclusion has been termed as a requirement for films to get Oscar nods. The new requirements set to be implemented in 2024, comes under the initiative called Aperture 2025. According to the statement, it aims to "encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience."

Jallikattu Is India's Official Entry For Oscar 2021

Meanwhile, India has sent several entries this year including the Malayalam film, Jallikattu for the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021. Sayani Gupta-starrer short film Shameless is also set to enter Oscars 2021 race in the live-action short film category. According to reports, the shortlist for next year's Academy Awards will be unveiled on February 9, and nominations will be announced on March 15.