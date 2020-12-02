Oscars 2021 Will Not Be A Virtual Affair, Academy Denies Zoom Premiere
Many music awards in the last two months have opted for a virtual ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With only a few months to go for the Oscar 2021 ceremony, the organisers have confirmed that the award gala will not go virtual. "The Oscars in-person telecast will happen," a representative from the Academy told variety.com.
However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has pushed back the ceremony from the usual end of January and early February, to a later date. Several sources revealed that the Academy hopes for cinema halls to regain normalcy, allowing more films to compete in the annual celebration. Oscars, which usually took place before Golden Globes (February 28), Critics Choice (March 7), SAG (March 14) and BAFTA (April 11), will be held at the end owing to the pandemic. Oscars annual telecast will take place on April 25, 2021.
South Korean Film Parasite Broke Several Records During Oscars 2020
The report also revealed that the Academy is focusing on ensuring that the event is held traditionally at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It is still unknown how many people will be allowed inside the Dolby Theatre, which approximately houses 3,400 seats.
The Academy Has Made Inclusion A Requirement From 2024
The Academy has incorporated several changes during the pandemic. Earlier in September, it was announced that inclusion has been termed as a requirement for films to get Oscar nods. The new requirements set to be implemented in 2024, comes under the initiative called Aperture 2025. According to the statement, it aims to "encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience."
Jallikattu Is India's Official Entry For Oscar 2021
Meanwhile, India has sent several entries this year including the Malayalam film, Jallikattu for the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021. Sayani Gupta-starrer short film Shameless is also set to enter Oscars 2021 race in the live-action short film category. According to reports, the shortlist for next year's Academy Awards will be unveiled on February 9, and nominations will be announced on March 15.
The Academy Makes Inclusion A Requirement For Oscar Nominations From 2024
Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu Is India's Official Entry To The Oscars 2021!