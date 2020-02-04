Owen Wilson To Join Tom Hiddleston For Disney+ Loki Series

According to recent reports, Tom Hiddleston will also be joined by former co-star Owen Wilson for the upcoming Disney plus series Loki. Owen is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the series.

Hiddleston will be returning as Loki in the series. It is unclear as to which timeline will the makers continue in the tv show since he has already died once in the Avengers series at the hands of Thanos.

As for Owen Wilson's character, there are no updates on who he will be seen playing, but it has been confirmed as a recurring prominent character. Owen and Tom have shared screen space earlier for a brief moment in the 2011 release, Midnight in Paris.

The cast and crew of Loki is currently shooting for series, which will possibly premier in 2021. Disney also shared a snippet of his upcoming shows and its tie-up with the upcoming Doctor Stange movie, titled, Into the Multiverse. The teaser featured clips from Loki, Wande Vision, The Flacon And The Winter Soilder.

Produced by Kevin Feige, Michael Waldron and Kate Herron, Loki is written by Waldron while Herron is also attached as a director.

