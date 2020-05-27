    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pamela Anderson Didn't Like Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Movie: Let's Just Keep Bad TV As Bad TV

      By
      |

      Pamela Anderson built an entire career out of playing CJ Parker in the hit TV series Baywatch. The show revolves around lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California and Hawaii. In 2017, the iconic show was adapted for the big screen in the form of Baywatch movie. The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra essays the role of the villain.

      Recently, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Pamela Anderson gave a shocking response when asked about the Baywatch film.

      Pamela Anderson Says She Didn't Like Baywatch Film

      Pamela Anderson Says She Didn't Like Baywatch Film

      Anderson, who had a cameo appearance along with former Baywatch co-star David Hasselhoff in the 2017 movie, said that she didn't like Baywatch film.

      The Reason Why Pamela Anderson Didn't Like Baywatch Film

      The Reason Why Pamela Anderson Didn't Like Baywatch Film

      She revealed, "Let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television is just messing with it."

      Pamela Anderson Feels The Makers Went Overboard With The Film's Budget

      Pamela Anderson Feels The Makers Went Overboard With The Film's Budget

      "USD 65 million would make a good movie. We made our show for like USD 5,00,000-- you have the same explosions, the same sequences of water. That's the fun part; being creative," said the Hollywood actress.

      The Baywatch Film Was Heavily Panned By The Critics

      The Baywatch Film Was Heavily Panned By The Critics

      While the movie was a box office hit, it was heavily panned by the film critics. The movie also featured Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach, who played Anderson's character.

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 4 Guest Pamela Anderson Gets Hitched To 'A Star Is Born' Producer Jon Peters

      ALSO READ: What Will Happen To The Bikini Slow Motion Scenes? Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Gets 5 CBFC Cuts! SAD!

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X