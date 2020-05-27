Pamela Anderson Didn't Like Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Movie: Let's Just Keep Bad TV As Bad TV

Pamela Anderson Says She Didn't Like Baywatch Film

Anderson, who had a cameo appearance along with former Baywatch co-star David Hasselhoff in the 2017 movie, said that she didn't like Baywatch film.

The Reason Why Pamela Anderson Didn't Like Baywatch Film

She revealed, "Let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television is just messing with it."

Pamela Anderson Feels The Makers Went Overboard With The Film's Budget

"USD 65 million would make a good movie. We made our show for like USD 5,00,000-- you have the same explosions, the same sequences of water. That's the fun part; being creative," said the Hollywood actress.

The Baywatch Film Was Heavily Panned By The Critics

While the movie was a box office hit, it was heavily panned by the film critics. The movie also featured Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach, who played Anderson's character.