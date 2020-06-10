    For Quick Alerts
      Paramount Network Cancels Reality Show Cops Amid Protests Against Police Brutality

      Amid the ongoing protests against police brutality and Black Lives Matter movement, Paramount Network has cancelled the new season of the reality show Cops. After airing 33 seasons, the studio decided to cancel the show due to the ongoing protests around the world.

      Earlier in May, the show was put on hold when the protests first began, post the death of George Floyd. However, the makers decided to make the decision permanent and announced the same on Tuesday. A spokesperson of the channel revealed that they have no plans to return in future. "Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return," read the statement.

      The reality show reportedly allowed viewers to ride along with police officers on patrol in various cities. It is still unclear if the show will find a new studio to back it or will it be dropped completely. Over the years, Cops has worked with different studios like Fox Network until 2013, followed by Viacom-owned Spike TV and was finally rebranded by Paramount Network in 2018.

      According to reports, the new season was supposed to air on Monday, but no episode was aired.

      Talking about George Floyd, he passed away shortly after a white police officer held him down with a knee on his neck. A video of the incident shows George repeatedly pleading, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe". The video sparked protests worldwide asking for justice. The four officers involved have now been charged with second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

      Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 12:59 [IST]
