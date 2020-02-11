Parasite Full Movie LEAKED Online To Download In HD Quality

Yusra

"I can't believe it took me this long to watch #Parasite but it was by far one of the greatest movies I have ever watched in my life. As Bong Joon-ho said: "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barriers of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films"."

@lifewithmilk & Sajre Salman

@lifewithmilk: I'm watching Parasite for the 5th time. Very much deserved Oscar #Parasite.

Sajre Salman: #Parasite is a wonderful movie though story has less twist or turns but the presentation is what makes it oscar worthy.

Gavin Yap

"A reminder to all of us losing our shit over #Parasite's #Oscar victory. This is not a free pass. This is a wake up call. This film didn't win because of where it came from. It won because it's a beautifully made film. We must strive to be like it, not ride on its coattails."

@BTSMustaJoutsen

"Just came back from watching #Parasite and whoo boy, I was NOT prepared! One of the most intense movies I've seen, the most unique in a long while. All the hype and praise is well deserved. I feel like I ran a marathon, my heart is still racing and my palms are sweaty. Bravo! 🇰🇷."

Winnie & Briana

Winnie Chan: I just watched #Parasite and I have no words. I'm speechless.

Briana Reed: So I finally watched #Parasite and that movie was insane. I loved it. Lol.

Tony Burton

"Finally saw #Parasite and hands down I've never seen such a surprising and entertaining film. They really did that. So deserving of every award they've won."

@arcanegghost4L

"I watched #Parasite It was really nice overall, cool directing and photography. Question, is it a tendency for poor people to lie to rich people in Korean movies? Saw something similar in The Handmaiden (2016)."