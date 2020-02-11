Parasite Full Movie LEAKED Online To Download In HD Quality
Parasite is a South Korean dark comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won. The film stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, and Park So-dam in the lead roles. The story revolves around the members of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating their household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals. Recently, Parasite made history at the Oscars by becoming the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. It also bagged Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best International Feature Film awards. Unfortunately, like the other popular films, this South Korean movie has also been leaked online!
Meanwhile, here's what the audience have to say about Parasite.
Yusra
"I can't believe it took me this long to watch #Parasite but it was by far one of the greatest movies I have ever watched in my life. As Bong Joon-ho said: "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barriers of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films"."
@lifewithmilk & Sajre Salman
@lifewithmilk: I'm watching Parasite for the 5th time. Very much deserved Oscar #Parasite.
Sajre Salman: #Parasite is a wonderful movie though story has less twist or turns but the presentation is what makes it oscar worthy.
Gavin Yap
"A reminder to all of us losing our shit over #Parasite's #Oscar victory. This is not a free pass. This is a wake up call. This film didn't win because of where it came from. It won because it's a beautifully made film. We must strive to be like it, not ride on its coattails."
@BTSMustaJoutsen
"Just came back from watching #Parasite and whoo boy, I was NOT prepared! One of the most intense movies I've seen, the most unique in a long while. All the hype and praise is well deserved. I feel like I ran a marathon, my heart is still racing and my palms are sweaty. Bravo! 🇰🇷."
Winnie & Briana
Winnie Chan: I just watched #Parasite and I have no words. I'm speechless.
Briana Reed: So I finally watched #Parasite and that movie was insane. I loved it. Lol.
Tony Burton
"Finally saw #Parasite and hands down I've never seen such a surprising and entertaining film. They really did that. So deserving of every award they've won."
@arcanegghost4L
"I watched #Parasite It was really nice overall, cool directing and photography. Question, is it a tendency for poor people to lie to rich people in Korean movies? Saw something similar in The Handmaiden (2016)."
(Social media posts are not edited)
