People's Choice Awards 2020: See The Complete List Of Winners

The E! People's Choice Awards 2020 were held on Sunday and hosted by Demi Lovato. The ceremony honoured fan favourites across television, film, music, and social media.

Will Smith was among the big winners of the night who took home both Movie of 2020 (for Bad Boys for Life) and Male Movie Star of 2020 awards. Top TV honours included the long-running Grey's Anatomy bagging the Show of 2020 award and earning its lead actress, Ellen Pompeo, the Female TV Star of the year honours. In the music category, BTS won big, nabbing Group, Song, and Music Video of 2020 with 'Dynamite,’ and Album with Map of the Soul: 7.

The other major highlights of the show included Jennifer Lopez receiving the People's Icon Award following her super hit Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira earlier this year. Tyler Perry was also honoured with the People’s Champion Award and Tracee Ellis Ross receiving the Fashion Icon Award.

The full list of winners is given below:

People’s Champion: Tyler Perry

Fashion Icon: Tracee Ellis Ross

People’s Icon: Jennifer Lopez

Film

Movie of 2020: Bad Boys for Life

Comedy Movie of 2020: The Kissing Booth 2

Action Movie of 2020: Mulan

Drama Movie of 2020: Hamilton

Family Movie of 2020: Onward

Male Movie Star of 2020: Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

Female Movie Star of 2020: Tiffany Haddish, Like a Boss

Comedy Movie Star of 2020: Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Action Movie Star of 2020: Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Drama Movie Star of 2020: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Television

TV Show of 2020: Grey’s Anatomy

Drama Show of 2020: Riverdale

Comedy Show of 2020: Never Have I Ever

Reality Show of 2020: Keeping up With the Kardashians

Competition Show of 2020: The Voice

Male TV Star of 2020: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Female TV Star of 2020: Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Drama TV Star of 2020: Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Comedy TV Star of 2020: Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Daytime Talk Show of 2020: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2020: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant of 2020: Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Reality Star of 2020: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping up With the Kardashians

Bingeworthy Show of 2020: Outer Banks

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2020: Wynonna Earp

Music

Male Artist of 2020: Justin Bieber

Female Artist of 2020: Ariana Grande

Group of 2020: BTS

Song of 2020: 'Dynamite,’ BTS

Album of 2020: 'Map of the Soul: 7,’ BTS

Country Artist of 2020: Blake Shelton

Latin Artist of 2020: Becky G

New Artist of 2020: Doja Cat

Music Video of 2020: 'Dynamite,’ BTS

Collaboration of 2020: 'WAP,’ Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Soundtrack Song of 2020: 'Only the Young,’ Taylor Swift in 'Miss Americana’

Popular culture

Social Star of 2020: Emma Chamberlain

Beauty Influencer of 2020: James Charles

Social Celebrity of 2020: Ariana Grande

Animal Star of 2020: Doug the Pug

Comedy Act of 2020: Leslie Jones: Time Machine

Style Star of 2020: Zendaya

Game Changer of 2020: LeBron James

Pop Podcast of 2020: Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

ALSO READ: 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List Is Out; Amazon Wins Big In Digital Dramas Category