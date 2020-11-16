People's Choice Awards 2020: See The Complete List Of Winners
The E! People's Choice Awards 2020 were held on Sunday and hosted by Demi Lovato. The ceremony honoured fan favourites across television, film, music, and social media.
Will Smith was among the big winners of the night who took home both Movie of 2020 (for Bad Boys for Life) and Male Movie Star of 2020 awards. Top TV honours included the long-running Grey's Anatomy bagging the Show of 2020 award and earning its lead actress, Ellen Pompeo, the Female TV Star of the year honours. In the music category, BTS won big, nabbing Group, Song, and Music Video of 2020 with 'Dynamite,’ and Album with Map of the Soul: 7.
The other major highlights of the show included Jennifer Lopez receiving the People's Icon Award following her super hit Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira earlier this year. Tyler Perry was also honoured with the People’s Champion Award and Tracee Ellis Ross receiving the Fashion Icon Award.
The full list of winners is given below:
People’s Champion: Tyler Perry
Fashion Icon: Tracee Ellis Ross
People’s Icon: Jennifer Lopez
Film
Movie of 2020: Bad Boys for Life
Comedy Movie of 2020: The Kissing Booth 2
Action Movie of 2020: Mulan
Drama Movie of 2020: Hamilton
Family Movie of 2020: Onward
Male Movie Star of 2020: Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
Female Movie Star of 2020: Tiffany Haddish, Like a Boss
Comedy Movie Star of 2020: Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
Action Movie Star of 2020: Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Drama Movie Star of 2020: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Television
TV Show of 2020: Grey’s Anatomy
Drama Show of 2020: Riverdale
Comedy Show of 2020: Never Have I Ever
Reality Show of 2020: Keeping up With the Kardashians
Competition Show of 2020: The Voice
Male TV Star of 2020: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Female TV Star of 2020: Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Drama TV Star of 2020: Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Comedy TV Star of 2020: Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Daytime Talk Show of 2020: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2020: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant of 2020: Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Reality Star of 2020: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping up With the Kardashians
Bingeworthy Show of 2020: Outer Banks
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2020: Wynonna Earp
Music
Male Artist of 2020: Justin Bieber
Female Artist of 2020: Ariana Grande
Group of 2020: BTS
Song of 2020: 'Dynamite,’ BTS
Album of 2020: 'Map of the Soul: 7,’ BTS
Country Artist of 2020: Blake Shelton
Latin Artist of 2020: Becky G
New Artist of 2020: Doja Cat
Music Video of 2020: 'Dynamite,’ BTS
Collaboration of 2020: 'WAP,’ Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Soundtrack Song of 2020: 'Only the Young,’ Taylor Swift in 'Miss Americana’
Popular culture
Social Star of 2020: Emma Chamberlain
Beauty Influencer of 2020: James Charles
Social Celebrity of 2020: Ariana Grande
Animal Star of 2020: Doug the Pug
Comedy Act of 2020: Leslie Jones: Time Machine
Style Star of 2020: Zendaya
Game Changer of 2020: LeBron James
Pop Podcast of 2020: Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain
