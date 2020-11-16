    For Quick Alerts
      People's Choice Awards 2020: See The Complete List Of Winners

      The E! People's Choice Awards 2020 were held on Sunday and hosted by Demi Lovato. The ceremony honoured fan favourites across television, film, music, and social media.

      Will Smith was among the big winners of the night who took home both Movie of 2020 (for Bad Boys for Life) and Male Movie Star of 2020 awards. Top TV honours included the long-running Grey's Anatomy bagging the Show of 2020 award and earning its lead actress, Ellen Pompeo, the Female TV Star of the year honours. In the music category, BTS won big, nabbing Group, Song, and Music Video of 2020 with 'Dynamite,’ and Album with Map of the Soul: 7.

      Peoples Choice Awards 2020

      The other major highlights of the show included Jennifer Lopez receiving the People's Icon Award following her super hit Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira earlier this year. Tyler Perry was also honoured with the People’s Champion Award and Tracee Ellis Ross receiving the Fashion Icon Award.

      The full list of winners is given below:

      People’s Champion: Tyler Perry

      Fashion Icon: Tracee Ellis Ross

      People’s Icon: Jennifer Lopez

      Film

      Movie of 2020: Bad Boys for Life

      Comedy Movie of 2020: The Kissing Booth 2

      Action Movie of 2020: Mulan

      Drama Movie of 2020: Hamilton

      Family Movie of 2020: Onward

      Male Movie Star of 2020: Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

      Female Movie Star of 2020: Tiffany Haddish, Like a Boss

      Comedy Movie Star of 2020: Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

      Action Movie Star of 2020: Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

      Drama Movie Star of 2020: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

      Television

      TV Show of 2020: Grey’s Anatomy

      Drama Show of 2020: Riverdale

      Comedy Show of 2020: Never Have I Ever

      Reality Show of 2020: Keeping up With the Kardashians

      Competition Show of 2020: The Voice

      Male TV Star of 2020: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

      Female TV Star of 2020: Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

      Drama TV Star of 2020: Mandy Moore, This Is Us

      Comedy TV Star of 2020: Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

      Daytime Talk Show of 2020: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

      Nighttime Talk Show of 2020: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

      Competition Contestant of 2020: Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

      Reality Star of 2020: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping up With the Kardashians

      Bingeworthy Show of 2020: Outer Banks

      Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2020: Wynonna Earp

      Peoples Choice Awards 2020

      Music

      Male Artist of 2020: Justin Bieber

      Female Artist of 2020: Ariana Grande

      Group of 2020: BTS

      Song of 2020: 'Dynamite,’ BTS

      Album of 2020: 'Map of the Soul: 7,’ BTS

      Country Artist of 2020: Blake Shelton

      Latin Artist of 2020: Becky G

      New Artist of 2020: Doja Cat

      Music Video of 2020: 'Dynamite,’ BTS

      Collaboration of 2020: 'WAP,’ Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

      Soundtrack Song of 2020: 'Only the Young,’ Taylor Swift in 'Miss Americana’

      Popular culture

      Social Star of 2020: Emma Chamberlain

      Beauty Influencer of 2020: James Charles

      Social Celebrity of 2020: Ariana Grande

      Animal Star of 2020: Doug the Pug

      Comedy Act of 2020: Leslie Jones: Time Machine

      Style Star of 2020: Zendaya

      Game Changer of 2020: LeBron James

      Pop Podcast of 2020: Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

      Story first published: Monday, November 16, 2020, 14:43 [IST]
