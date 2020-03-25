    For Quick Alerts
      Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Currently In Self Isolation In Scotland

      Prince Charles has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus also known as COVID-19. The Duke of Cornwall according to recent reports is displaying mild symptoms, a Clarence House spokesperson revealed.

      Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Currently In Self Isolation In Scotland

      The spokesperson also revealed that he remains in good health and is currently in self-isolation. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,"

      The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, was also tested but she has not contracted the virus.

      "In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,"

      It is uncertain how Prince Charles got infected by Coronavirus the spokesperson added, "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

      Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, moved out of the Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth was away when a Palace employee was tested positive for COVID-19.

      According to media, it is not known if royal aide who was tested positive, would have come in contact with the Queen, but every member of Royal Household staff who came in contact with the person has been placed self-isolation.

      Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
      X