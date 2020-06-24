Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Expecting Again?
Earlier this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave up their royal titles, and have been spending some private time together in the US while the country is still fighting the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been away from the spotlight for the past few months but their glimpses often make it to the internet. According to reports, last month, a video of Meghana and Archie surfaced on the internet, in which Megha can be seen reading a book, Duck! Rabbit! to the little munchkin.
A new rumour about the couple now claims that the former actress is pregnant once again. A report by New Idea claims that Meghan was pregnant in Archie's birthday video. A source told the portal, "She's made sure to keep her stomach hidden as far back as May when she wore a loose denim shirt and plopped baby Archie on her lap to film his 1st birthday video."
The source added that the couple wants a second baby around the same age as Archie, "She has admitted they've been trying and ideally wanted another baby close in age to their son. Meghan and Harry have everything crossed for a little girl to complete their family, and sooner rather than later."
The source also claimed that the Royal family may be the last ones to find out about the new baby. "Meghan likes the idea of announcing any baby news to the world all at the same time - after telling her mother [Doria Ragland] in person, of course. She knows exactly how that will look, having the Queen and two future kings finding out about it at the same time as an ordinary person, and that's exactly how she likes it."
"It will be the ultimate message to the royal institution that they plan on living very much outside of its rules and regulations," the source added.
Recently, the former Royals were also called out for using the crown logo in their letter to a sports charity. However, a royal expert has cleared the air and said that they are entitled to use the logo, and several retired and non-working royals, including Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, use crowns for their monograms.
