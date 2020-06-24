Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Expecting Again?

Megan And Harry Moved To LA In March

The source added that the couple wants a second baby around the same age as Archie, "She has admitted they've been trying and ideally wanted another baby close in age to their son. Meghan and Harry have everything crossed for a little girl to complete their family, and sooner rather than later."

Since The Royal Exit Meghan Has Also Worked With Disney

The source also claimed that the Royal family may be the last ones to find out about the new baby. "Meghan likes the idea of announcing any baby news to the world all at the same time - after telling her mother [Doria Ragland] in person, of course. She knows exactly how that will look, having the Queen and two future kings finding out about it at the same time as an ordinary person, and that's exactly how she likes it."

"It will be the ultimate message to the royal institution that they plan on living very much outside of its rules and regulations," the source added.

The Former Royal Couple Are Hope To Start Work On Archewell Soon

Recently, the former Royals were also called out for using the crown logo in their letter to a sports charity. However, a royal expert has cleared the air and said that they are entitled to use the logo, and several retired and non-working royals, including Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, use crowns for their monograms.