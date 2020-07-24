Prince Harry And Meghan Markle File Lawsuit Over Drone Photos Of Son Archie

Harry And Meghan Filed A Lawsuit In LA Superior Court

Meghan and Harry revealed that a publication used a photo of Archie and claimed it was taken during a family outing in Malibu, when in fact it was clearly shot while he was in their yard. The statement given by the duo in the lawsuits says, "Archie has not been in public, much less in Malibu, since the family arrived here."

Identity Of The Photographers Is Unknown

Since the identity of the photographers and sellers are unknown they are listed as John Doe in the lawsuits filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Through the lawsuit, Meghan and Prince Harry seek to identify the photographers and sellers and request the court to make them turn over all photos of Archie and the family.

Duo Reveals Photographers Have Cut Through Fence To Take Pictures

The lawsuit also says that the family had to build a large mesh fence to block photographers and "have done everything in their power to stay out of the limelight, except in connection with their work, which they freely admit is newsworthy." It also added that they "simply want to continue the public impact work that is so important to them while having the private life to which any family or individual has the right."

According to their statement, drones are flown 20 feet above their homes at least three times a day in attempts to get photos of the family. At times, even helicopters have flown over the house as early as 5:30 am, waking Archie and their neighbours. They also revealed that photographers have cut holes in their mesh fence attempting to get shots of them.