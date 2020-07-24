Prince Harry And Meghan Markle File Lawsuit Over Drone Photos Of Son Archie
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filed a complaint against a photographer on Thursday for taking pictures of 14-month-old Archie at the Sussexes' home during the Coronavirus lockdown. The former Royals even gave a detailed account on how they have had to fight constantly against media harassment since they moved to Southern California earlier this year.
"This action arises out of the relentless and quite frankly shocking efforts of the tabloid media to profit from serial intrusions of the privacy of a 14-month-old child in his own home and the desire and responsibility of any parent to do what is necessary to protect their children from this manufactured feeding frenzy," read their statement.
The couple's lawyer, Michael Kump said, "Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions."
Harry And Meghan Filed A Lawsuit In LA Superior Court
Meghan and Harry revealed that a publication used a photo of Archie and claimed it was taken during a family outing in Malibu, when in fact it was clearly shot while he was in their yard. The statement given by the duo in the lawsuits says, "Archie has not been in public, much less in Malibu, since the family arrived here."
Identity Of The Photographers Is Unknown
Since the identity of the photographers and sellers are unknown they are listed as John Doe in the lawsuits filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Through the lawsuit, Meghan and Prince Harry seek to identify the photographers and sellers and request the court to make them turn over all photos of Archie and the family.
Duo Reveals Photographers Have Cut Through Fence To Take Pictures
The lawsuit also says that the family had to build a large mesh fence to block photographers and "have done everything in their power to stay out of the limelight, except in connection with their work, which they freely admit is newsworthy." It also added that they "simply want to continue the public impact work that is so important to them while having the private life to which any family or individual has the right."
According to their statement, drones are flown 20 feet above their homes at least three times a day in attempts to get photos of the family. At times, even helicopters have flown over the house as early as 5:30 am, waking Archie and their neighbours. They also revealed that photographers have cut holes in their mesh fence attempting to get shots of them.
