Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Leave Canada And Move To Los Angeles In US

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have reportedly moved out of Canada permanently and will be settling in the US. According to reports, the two along with their 10-month-old son Archie moves to LA by a private jet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, earlier this year stepped back as frontline royals and now plan to settle in the Los Angeles, California. They reportedly have entered self-isolation in a secluded compound near Hollywood.

They shifted out of Canada ahead of the border lockdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A source told, The Sun, "Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out,"

The couple had been living in a mansion on Vancouver since their last formal visit to UK, as agreed with the Buckingham Palace. The two from April 1, 2020, will formally cease to represent Queen Elizabeth II. The newspaper quoted the source as saying that the move to California was planned for some time.

"They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area. They have a big support network there. It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria," the source added.

The news of them moving out to California comes right after it was reported that Meghan is back to work and has bagged her first gig with Disney plus to narrate a documentary.

Earlier this month, it was also announced that Harry's father, Prince Charles had tested positive coronavirus but had mild symptoms and remains in "good health". He is currently self-isolating in Scotland, Queen Elizabeth II - is in isolation in Windsor Castle.

