Priyanka Chopra’s First Look From Kids’ Superhero Film 'We Can Be Heroes' Drops

Priyanka Chopra is shooting for a kids' superhero movie titled We Can Be Heroes, and her first on-screen look has just dropped.

The actor's team took to her official Instagram handle to share her first look, wherein Priyanka can be seen in a bob haircut with her hair dyed burgundy, donning a white shirt paired with a maroon skirst. The caption to this post read, "PC maniacs! Hear hear! Something exciting is coming our way and we simply cannot.keep.calm. Stay tuned for more details! #WeCanBeHeroes @priyankachopra @rodriguez."

A while back, Priyanka's behind the scenes photo with director Robert Rodriquez, when she had just started shooting the film, had gone viral.

Priyanka also took to her Instagram handle to share the first look posters of the film and introduced her co-stars Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, YaYa Gosselin and Christian Slater. She write as caption, "Woo hoo! It's finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes! It's directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year's Day! A kid's classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies."

She added, "I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon."

We Can Be Heroes is scheduled for global release on Netflix on January 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has a number of other projects lined up. She will be seen in a screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger. She is also part of the cast of The Matrix 4 and Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, where she will star alongside Richard Madden.

