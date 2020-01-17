    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Priyanka Chopra Returns With J Sisters For 'What A Man Gotta Do' Video By Jonas Brothers

      Priyanka Chopra has returned to the music industry once again but as an actor. Last year, in 2019, when the Jonas Brothers marked their big return, Priyanka Chopra with the J sisters were part of the debut music video. This time they are back again with What A Man Gotta Do.

      Jonas Brothers released 2020's first single titled What A Man Gotta Do, and with the music video, the trio shared several surprises. First of many, was the return of the J sisters. Priyanka Chopra, along with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas were seen in the music video once again.

      This time they didn't interact with each other on-screen but re-enacted scenes from old classic alike Say Anything, Risky Business and Grease. The Jonas Brothers also shared special posters of each couple in the film setting on twitter moments before the song's music video was released.

      What A Man Gotta Do, also shows the three brothers dancing in their underwears, while Sophie was seen in a double role from Grease. Fans were most excited to see Kevin holding a boombox, an iconic scene in film history. However, when the cassette gives up, he uses his phone to recreate the scene with a bit of technology.

      Priyanka on the work front is currently gearing up for several projects. After the release of The Sky is Pink she is working on a project with Mindy Kaling based on Indian weddings. She will also be seen in the Netflix release which will be an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's satirical novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes.

      Priyanka also just announced return to TV with Richard Madden in Prime Video's thriller series Citadel.

      Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 13:11 [IST]
