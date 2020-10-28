Priyanka Chopra Reveals New Project With Celine Dion And Sam Heughan

Text For You Is Based On A German Film

Priyanka in the remake will be playing the role of a heartbroken fiance who sends love-filled texts on her dead fiance's phone number, only to find out that it has been assigned to someone else, played by Sam Heughan, who is also suffering from heartbreak. They both end up meeting and it is Celine Dion's music that gives them the strength to love again.

Priyanka Is Currently Shooting For Matrix 4

Meanwhile, Chorpa is currently in Germany where she has kickstarted the shoot for Matrix 4. While she has shared a few snippets from her shoot in Germany, recently in a post she revealed what she does between takes. She shared a video of playing golf during her leisure time on sets. She captioned the Instagram video as, "In between ‘shots'. #PracticeMakesPerfect. Thanks for your help @thlpntzk."

PeeCee Is Waiting For The Release Of Several Films

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several other films lined up in post-production including the Netflix films The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. She will also be seen in Amazon's upcoming series titled Citadel with the Russo Brothers.