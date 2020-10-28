Priyanka Chopra Reveals New Project With Celine Dion And Sam Heughan
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has confirmed her new Hollywood project. The actress is all set to collaborate with legendary music icon Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in a movie, reportedly titled Text For You. PeeCee took to her Instagram account on Wednesday and shared the news with her fans.
Priyanka announced the project by sharing a screenshot of an article from Deadline and wrote in the caption, "So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It's my honour. Let's gooooo!"
Reportedly, Text For You is the remake of 2016 German film SMS Fur Dich. The film was also based on a novel by Sofie Cramer of the same name. The English remake Text For You will be directed by Jim Strouse.
Text For You Is Based On A German Film
Priyanka in the remake will be playing the role of a heartbroken fiance who sends love-filled texts on her dead fiance's phone number, only to find out that it has been assigned to someone else, played by Sam Heughan, who is also suffering from heartbreak. They both end up meeting and it is Celine Dion's music that gives them the strength to love again.
Priyanka Is Currently Shooting For Matrix 4
Meanwhile, Chorpa is currently in Germany where she has kickstarted the shoot for Matrix 4. While she has shared a few snippets from her shoot in Germany, recently in a post she revealed what she does between takes. She shared a video of playing golf during her leisure time on sets. She captioned the Instagram video as, "In between ‘shots'. #PracticeMakesPerfect. Thanks for your help @thlpntzk."
PeeCee Is Waiting For The Release Of Several Films
Meanwhile, Priyanka has several other films lined up in post-production including the Netflix films The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. She will also be seen in Amazon's upcoming series titled Citadel with the Russo Brothers.
